Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rutherford Funeral Home Powell
450 West Olentangy Street
Powell, OH 43065
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Church
Powell, OH
Resources
Kirk Ernst Obituary
Ernst, Kirk
1956 - 2019
Kirk Steven Ernst, age 62, of Springhill, Florida and formerly of Dublin, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, August 4 at Oak Hill Hospital in Springhill, Florida. Family will be receiving friends on Thursday, August 15 from 5-8 pm at Rutherford Funeral Home in Powell, Ohio. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, August 16 at 10 am at St. Joan of Arc Church in Powell, Ohio. To read the full obituary please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 9, 2019
