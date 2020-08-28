1/1
Kirk Sutton
1968 - 2020
Sutton, Kirk
1968 - 2020
Kirk Christopher Sutton, age 51. Sunrise December 18, 1968 and Sunset August 18, 2020. Private Visitation 9AM and Funeral Service 10AM Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1535 Dewey Ave. Tickets, Mask, and Social Distancing are required. Interment at Union Cemetery Association. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To stream the service read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the Sutton Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com

