Kirk Turns Sr.

Kirk Turns Sr. Obituary
Turns Sr, Kirk
Kirk D. Turns Sr., age 50, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Family will receive friends Saturday, October 19, 2019, calling hours from 2-4pm, with Masonic ceremony from 2-2:30pm. Service begins at 4pm at Kimberly Park Church of God, 4150 Kimberly Pkwy N, Columbus, OH 43232. Arrangements by WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614)947-1123, whitesfh867.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2019
