Elmers, Kirwan
1928 - 2020
Kirwan Morrow Elmers (91) born on June 21, 1928 passed away on May 10, 2020, at the OhioHealth Kobacher House in Columbus, Ohio. He is survived by the love of his life and his spouse of 41 years, Regina Turner Elmers, and their puppy, Bella, along with two sons, Miles Marten Elmers and Jeffrey Earl Elmers both residing in Phoenix, Arizona. Kirwan was preceded in death by his parents, Miles and Leona Elmers and a son, Scott Andrew Elmers. Kirwan was born in Toledo, Ohio, graduated from North High School, and attended The Ohio State University and later graduated from Arizona State University with a BS in Business Administration. While in college, Kirwan was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. Kirwan eventually returned to the Columbus area where he served on numerous boards and was affiliated with many organizations. In the past, he served as President of the State Troopers of Ohio Association, was a Midwest Representative of the National Hot Rod Association, Columbus Traffic Commissioner, Chairman of Traffic Rules Commission at the Ohio State Supreme Court, and President of the FMCA Commercial Council. Kirwan was a proud co-founder of The Custom Coach Company, the original motor coach conversion company. He helped design Coach Buses for stars such as Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, Tammy Wynette, Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard and many more. He also designed a Coach for sports figures Mohammed Ali, John Madden and others along with CEO's of major corporations. Kirwan was inducted into The RV/MH Hall of Fame of Ohio in 2013. Despite Kirwan having numerous professional accomplishments, the one he was most proud of involved creating and installing the very first automatic transmission in a Motor Coach. The automatic transmission is now a standard feature on all Greyhound buses. Kirwan and his spouse are current members of The Scioto Country Club. He was also an acclaimed member of the Masons. Kirwan was a proud and avid Buckeye fan and a member of the President's Club. He was a season ticket holder for 60+ years. Kirwan loved entertaining. He loved people, his friends, and sharing his many stories. Kirwan never met a stranger and always made whomever he was talking to believe they were the most important person in the world. It is hard to forget someone who gave us so much to remember. Kirwan you are loved, you will be missed and you will always be remembered. Family will receive friends from 4-7 PM on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Columbus, Ohio 43221. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks. Memorial contributions may be made to Kobacker House, 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43214. Please visit www.schoedinger.com. to sign Kirwan's guestbook, to share a special memory, and to view his video tribute.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 15 to May 17, 2020.