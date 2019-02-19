Struckman, Kitty

Kitty Lou Bowman Struckman, born May 16, 1939 in Wheeling, WV, passed away early Monday morning, February 19, 2019 at age 79. Kitty was preceded in death by her parents William Bruce, Sr. and Texie Ruby Phillips, brothers Charles (Bud) and Jerry (Zeke), sisters Dorothy Mae, Ruth, and Jean, as well as her first husband of 39 years Floyd (Toby) Bowman and her second husband Virgil Wayne Struckman. Kitty was a longtime resident of Columbus, OH where she and Floyd (Toby) Bowman raised twin daughters, Denine (Tom) Henderson and Denise (Robert) Harris. She was blessed to have 4 grandchildren, Allison Harris, Alex Harris, Andrew Harris and Craig Henderson. As they grew up, she enjoyed watching their different sports and musical performances. Most recently Andrew's talent on the saxophone. She was also one of many siblings (Surviving, Patricia, William Bruce Jr. (Eleanor), Sharon and Sandy) and enjoyed seeing her many nieces and nephews at the Phillips Family Reunions. Kitty, aka Miss Kitty, was also blessed with many friends and neighbors in Columbus and shared the fun of watching The Ohio State Buckeyes at The Point or just chatting on the patio or playing cards in the evenings. Her feisty personality will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Family will receive friends for visitation, food, and fellowship on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 11AM-1PM. Funeral service immediately following at 1PM at the SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 East Livingston Ave, Columbus, Ohio 43232. Entombment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please donate generously to support American Veterans and their families. (Homes for Our Troops, , Hire Heroes USA).