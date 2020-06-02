Fleming, Konni
1964 - 2020
Konni Fleming, age 56, passed away May 28, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a walk-through viewing will be available 1-2p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020. For the mutual safety and respect of those present, all guests are asked to wear an appropriate face covering and will be required to observe proper distancing. To read full obituary or send condolences to the Fleming family, please visit her online tribute at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 2 to Jun. 6, 2020.