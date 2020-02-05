|
|
Boukhtin, Konstantin
1960 - 2020
Konstantin Boukhtin, 59, of Dublin, died Friday, January 24, 2020 at Ohio State University Hospital. He was born in Dessau, Germany August 15, 1960. He immigrated from the USSR to the United States in 1993 and really loved his new country and lived the American Dream. Konstantin was an Engineer who earned a Master's Degree and loved his work. After his Master's Degree he continued his PhD and was defending his dissertation when he passed. He is preceded in death by his son, Jaroslav Boukhtin who passed away in 2015. He is survived by his loving daughter, Oksana Boukhtina and grandson, Maxim Boukhtin. A private burial was held at Dublin Cemetery. Visit www.schoedinger.com to send online condolences to the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 8, 2020