Goen, Kristen Ann
1980 - 2020
Kristen Ann Goen, 39, of Columbus, passed from this life unexpectedly on Tuesday evening, May 12, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. She was born on Tuesday, December 16, 1980 in Columbus, Ohio, a daughter of Michael and Lynne Burke Torello. She is survived by her mother, Lynne Torello (Richard Kern) of Columbus, her father, Michael (Lesley) Torello of Newark, her four sons, Anthony, Ryan, Trey and Zachary Goen all of Columbus, one brother, David Torello of Columbus and her former husband, Justin Goen of Columbus. Kristen attended Worthington Kilbourne High School and after college worked as a sleep tech at Ohio Health. She was a loving mother with a vivacious personality. Kristen never met a stranger. She loved meeting new people and getting to know them. She was very crafty and loved art, gardening, and landscaping. She had a smile that could light up the room and her laughter was contagious. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her. In this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic, having a public visitation is not possible. In lieu of flowers please donate to Al-Anon Family Groups. A private family graveside service will be held in Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort. The EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort is serving the family. Family and friends are encouraged to leave a personal remembrance of Kristen on her online register at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
1980 - 2020
Kristen Ann Goen, 39, of Columbus, passed from this life unexpectedly on Tuesday evening, May 12, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. She was born on Tuesday, December 16, 1980 in Columbus, Ohio, a daughter of Michael and Lynne Burke Torello. She is survived by her mother, Lynne Torello (Richard Kern) of Columbus, her father, Michael (Lesley) Torello of Newark, her four sons, Anthony, Ryan, Trey and Zachary Goen all of Columbus, one brother, David Torello of Columbus and her former husband, Justin Goen of Columbus. Kristen attended Worthington Kilbourne High School and after college worked as a sleep tech at Ohio Health. She was a loving mother with a vivacious personality. Kristen never met a stranger. She loved meeting new people and getting to know them. She was very crafty and loved art, gardening, and landscaping. She had a smile that could light up the room and her laughter was contagious. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her. In this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic, having a public visitation is not possible. In lieu of flowers please donate to Al-Anon Family Groups. A private family graveside service will be held in Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort. The EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort is serving the family. Family and friends are encouraged to leave a personal remembrance of Kristen on her online register at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 16 to May 17, 2020.