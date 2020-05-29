Roumeliote, Kristi
Kristi Roumeliote, age 63, Thursday, May 28, 2020. Retired hairdresser. Past President of the Clintonville Chamber of Commerce. Survived by sister, Kim; and brother, Bob (Charma) Roumeliote; nieces and nephews. See www.egan-ryan.com for complete obituary and for messages of condolence.
Kristi Roumeliote, age 63, Thursday, May 28, 2020. Retired hairdresser. Past President of the Clintonville Chamber of Commerce. Survived by sister, Kim; and brother, Bob (Charma) Roumeliote; nieces and nephews. See www.egan-ryan.com for complete obituary and for messages of condolence.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 29 to Jun. 1, 2020.