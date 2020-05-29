Kristi Roumeliote
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kristi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roumeliote, Kristi
Kristi Roumeliote, age 63, Thursday, May 28, 2020. Retired hairdresser. Past President of the Clintonville Chamber of Commerce. Survived by sister, Kim; and brother, Bob (Charma) Roumeliote; nieces and nephews. See www.egan-ryan.com for complete obituary and for messages of condolence.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 29 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved