Home

POWERED BY

Services
American Baptist Church
401 E Schrock Rd
Westerville, OH 43081
(614) 890-3653
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
American Baptist Church
401 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kristian Papritz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kristian Papritz


1986 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kristian Papritz Obituary
Papritz, Kristian
1986 - 2019
Kristian Andrew Papritz, better known as "Pappy", was born August 23, 1986 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Youngstown, OH. Kris is survived by parents, Gerd and Penny Papritz; and one sister, Hannah Papritz. He is a proud 2004 graduate of Westerville South High School. Kristian had a love for music, tacos, and his favorite cat The Professor Whistles. His unique and outgoing personality was loved by many. A special thank you to The Finest, Sri and Izzy, and long-term partner and friend Katie Harp. May his light shine on and spread peace to those he left behind. Memorial service will be held at American Baptist Church, 401 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, OH 43081, Sunday, December 1st at 2 p.m. Pastor Matthew Taylor, officiating. Condolences at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kristian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -