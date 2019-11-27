|
|
Papritz, Kristian
1986 - 2019
Kristian Andrew Papritz, better known as "Pappy", was born August 23, 1986 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Youngstown, OH. Kris is survived by parents, Gerd and Penny Papritz; and one sister, Hannah Papritz. He is a proud 2004 graduate of Westerville South High School. Kristian had a love for music, tacos, and his favorite cat The Professor Whistles. His unique and outgoing personality was loved by many. A special thank you to The Finest, Sri and Izzy, and long-term partner and friend Katie Harp. May his light shine on and spread peace to those he left behind. Memorial service will be held at American Baptist Church, 401 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, OH 43081, Sunday, December 1st at 2 p.m. Pastor Matthew Taylor, officiating. Condolences at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2019