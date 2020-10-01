Kristin Keller

Keller, Kristin
Kristin L. Keller, 51, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 in her home. Kristin was born May 21, 1969 in Columbus, Ohio, daughter of John William and Donna Mae Altman Keller. Kristin attended Bishop Hartley High School, graduating in 1987. She studied at Urbana University and graduated in 1991. Her study focus was social sciences. A lifetime resident of German Village in Columbus, Ohio, Kristin was a respected Human Resource professional. Kristin worked for the Ohio Attorney General's office, department of Human Resources. Kristin is preceded in death by her parents, Donna M. Altman Keller (1929 – 2018) and Lieutenant Colonel John W. Keller (1923 – 2008); a sister, Margaret "Peggy" Keller White (1952 – 1999), and a brother, John W. Keller (1956 – 2015). Kristin is survived by her sisters, Frances "Siebahn" Keller Phillips of Marysville, Ohio and Martha "Marti" (Tom) Keller Baggs of Jacksonville, Florida, and other dearly beloved family and friends. Arrangements entrusted to MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 South High Street, Columbus, Ohio 43206. Family will receive friends Monday afternoon from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. A service will be conducted at 5:00 PM, Pastor Patricia Morlock officiating. Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, seating will be limited, the service will be available via Zoom. The Zoom link is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84319005343?pwd=UjYwb3N4T0ZWcE5OSVVDMFEvTGdFUT09
Pass Code: 037083
If desired, contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association
in lieu of flowers. To sign the online register, please visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
.