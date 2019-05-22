Home

The Reverend Kristin K. Schutte, age 72, of Westerville, died Wednesday, May 15 at home. She was a retired Presbyterian Minister, retired social worker and former Columbus Zoo Docent. She was the Worthy Matron of the Triangle Chapter of Easter Star in Westerville and held several statewide appointments within Eastern Star. She was preceded in death by her mother Jean Elcess, and her husband Harry. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 25 at 10:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 41 W. College Ave., Westerville. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to the Ohio Eastern Starr Home, 1451 Gambier Rd., Mt. Vernon, Ohio, 43050; or to the First Presbyterian Church of Westerville.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 23, 2019
