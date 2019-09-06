|
|
Whitesell (Waid), Kristin
1974 - 2019
Kristin Waid Whitesell, passed away, unexpectedly, on Sept. 4, 2019. Kristin was born and raised in Hilliard where she has lovingly uplifted and raised her two boys, Samuel and Elijah, with the support and guidance of her wonderful husband, Mike. Survived by her boys; husband; parents, Phil and Judi Waid of Hilliard; brother and sister-in-law, Jeff and Krista Waid with nephew, Daniel, and niece, Rachel, all of Hilliard; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jim and Patty Whitesell of W. Terre Haute, In; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Cory and Stacey Whitesell with nephew, Caleb, and nieces, Regan and Ellery, all of Avon, IN. Exchange student brothers and sisters, Johnny (Jacqui) of Glendale, CA via Peru, Erik (Elizabeth) Ellevog of Chicago via Norway, Cata Munoz of Colombia, Lena (Vladimir) Calahorrano of Germany, Therese (Wilko) Klaassen of Denmark. A 1992 Hilliard Davidson graduate, 1998 Purdue graduate in Business and 2012 Capital Law school graduate. Employed by her father at Starkey & Waid law offices, but considered her volunteering with her boys' schools and Boy Scouts, along with Vista Community Church to be her true calling. Her faith journey took root in high school but flourished at Purdue in InterVarsity Christian Fellowship (IVCF) where she met the love of her life, Mike. Her faith has continued strong and has been passed on to her family and friends who have benefitted from her grace and goodness. Kristin loved sports, particularly volleyball, golf and tennis. She travelled with family everywhere she could. She was a wonderful warrior for Christ; generous, humorous, intelligent, giving, supportive, and now an Angel with Christ. In lieu of flowers please make donations to IVCF, PO Box 7895, Madison,WI 53707, may designate to Purdue undergrad program. Calling hours are 4-8 Sunday, Sept. 8 at Scioto Ridge UMC, 4343 Dublin Rd., Hilliard. Celebration of Life to be at 11 on Monday, Sept. 9 at Scioto Ridge with Pastor Brian Webb of Vista Community Church presiding. Afterwards family will go to Wesley Chapel Cemetery for the interment and then all are invited to a meal at Scioto Ridge.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019