Binder, Kristina N.
1982 - 2019
Kristina N. "Kristi" Binder, of Pickerington, died suddenly on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 after a short and unexpected illness. Kristi was a special soul and had kindness in her heart and she touched all those who knew her. Kristi spent her entire adult life teaching children and for the last 8 years she spent her days teaching special needs preschool for Lancaster City Schools, a job that she truly loved. Kristi was raised in the Dayton, Ohio area and graduated from Beavercreek High School in 2001. Kristi was an outstanding volleyball player and she played collegiate volleyball at Ohio Dominican University, where she still currently holds the single match most service aces record, which she set at 9 in 2002. Kristi spent the last years of her life being the most devoted and caring wife and mother to her husband and two small children that anyone could ask for. Kristi was brought joy when given the opportunity to serve others. Kristi was known by all as a caring and loving person, and she will be dearly missed. Kristi is survived by her husband, Michael; sons, Jacob (8) and Kyle (4); parents, Jerry and Mary Raffa; sisters, Gina (Roger) Raffa-Fecher; Jessica (Marshall) Newsome; close cousin, Michael (Amy) Perkins; in-laws, Steve Binder and Nancy Ockay; brother-in-law, Jeffrey (Jill) Binder; nieces, Rosemary and Wesley; and nephews, Aiden, Paxton, and Braylon. Her family will receive friends Monday from 1-3 and 5-8 p.m. and Tuesday from 10-11 a.m. at the Fairfield Christian Church, 1965 North Columbus Street, Lancaster, where her service will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. Her interment will follow at Lithopolis Cemetery. Contributions may be made in her memory to the Binder Family Fund through a Go Fund Me account or by making a contribution at any CME Federal Credit Union. Messages may be sent to her family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 1, 2019