Florence, Kristine (Lutz)
1959 - 2020
Kristine (Lutz) Florence, age 60, of Lancaster, Ohio, shed the shackles of metastatic breast cancer and took flight on the wings of angels on November 3, 2020. She was born on December 28, 1959 in Lancaster, Ohio to Marvin and Joan (Kersell) Lutz, where she was the fourth of six children. She was preceded in death by both of her parents, her older brother Mitchell Lutz and two younger sisters Molly and Linda Lutz. Kristine is survived by her devoted husband of 11 years, Wayne Florence; two older siblings, Kelly Lutz and Jennifer (Lutz) Ruff; step-son, Jason Beever and his wife, Liliana and two granddaughters, Penelope and Kasey; and numerous nieces and nephews. Kristine graduated in 1978 from Lancaster High School where she was a varsity cheerleader. She excelled in drama class and starred in the lead role "Ado
Annie" of the stage play, Oklahoma. A trait she inherited from her Mom was playing the piano and they would play for hours until their hands cramped. With her characteristic fiery determination, Kristine put herself through The Ohio State University graduating in 1981 with a BA in Education and a K-12 teaching credential. Kristine loved teaching and many years later taught 4th grade several years in Elk Grove, CA. As an escapee from the Buckeye state, Kristine's early years took her to Newark, NJ where she was an airline stewardess; later went to the Gulf coast of Florida as she started a career in professional property management which eventually took her to Dana Point in southern, CA. Then later went to the state capitol of Sacramento where she was a Regional Property Manager for Woodmont Real Estate Services, winning the coveted Employee of the Year award in 2008. Kristine was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes football fan and later met her husband, Wayne at the Ohio State Alumni Club of the Sacramento Valley. She loved decorating for football games and cheering on her Buckeyes. She was one of the lucky ones to attend the 2015 National Championship Game in AT&T Stadium. Kristine loved boating the rivers and sloughs of the San Joaquin valley exploring many river towns and vineyards. After decades in CA, Kristine returned home to Ohio in 2009 buying her dream home (The Brick) a 180 year old brick home built across from Lancaster's Mt. Pleasant Rising Park literally a few blocks from her Mom's, where she grew up. Kristine became the Regional Director of Operations for Cortland Partners of Atlanta, GA, overseeing multiple community complexes around the Columbus area. Her employees adored her as she was such an incredible boss, mentoring and fostering friendships. Kristine loved dogs with a passion, especially large breeds and had several Old English Sheep Dogs and St. Bernards through the years. Her hobbies included gardening, searching for antiques, boating the lakes and rivers of Ohio and Kentucky, and RV'ing around the country with her two beloved St. Bernards, Abby and Lucy. She loved throwing parties at the Brick for family and friends. Always the life of the party, she lit up every room she walked into with her infectious smile and beautiful bright spirit! Her body may be gone, but her spirit will live on in the hearts and minds of all who knew her "Beyond Forever"! Godspeed My Love. Due to Covid-19 restrictions she will be buried in a private ceremony in Forest Rose Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date for family and friends. Arrangements are being handled by the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center, 1145 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, Ohio 43212, 800-293-5066. To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com
