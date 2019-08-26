Home

Krystal V. Adams Worthy, age 45, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 in Good Samaritan Hospital, San Jose, CA. She was born March 12, 1974 in North Wilkesboro, NC to Michael and Valerie Adams and was the oldest of two children. She was a graduate of Mifflin HS, and Franklin University in Columbus, OH. She worked for Discover Card Services for 19 years, before becoming a devoted stay at home mom. She is survived by her loving husband, Mark Worthy married 15 years; and their two beautiful children, Caleb 11 and Savannah 8; her sister, Dominique Adams; sister-in-law, Katrina Worthy; nieces, Essense, China, India; nephews, Maurice, Wesley and Cameron; mother and father-in-law, Verna Worthy-Wilson, Randall Wilson, and Robert Owens and several cousins, aunts and an uncle. She joined Union Grove Baptist Church February 28, 1988 and was baptized March 6, 1988. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 12 noon at Union Grove Baptist Church, 266 N. Champion Ave., Columbus, OH 43203. We welcome all Family and Friends to celebrate Krystal.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2019
