O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
(614) 221-7746
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
Service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
5:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
Kuehn "Mitch" Mitchell


1946 - 2019
Kuehn "Mitch" Mitchell Obituary
Mitchell "Mitch", Kuehn
1946 - 2019
Mitchell "Mitch" Ray Kuehn, age 73, passed away suddenly on November 24, 2019. He was born on February 26, 1946 in Paintsville, KY to Gary and Helen Kuehn. Mitch is preceded in death by parents, Gary and Helen, son, Andrew, and sisters, Doris "Jean" Brown, Diana "Lee" Eyerman, Deborah "Debbie" Muncy, Gloria "Glory" Kemmerling. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Cheryl Kuehn; son, David (Debbie) Kuehn; daughter, Amy Borders; grandchildren, Grace, Emily, Mitchell (Joanette), and Jacob; great grandchildren, Alyssa, Kylie, Aubrey, and Eli'Yah; sister, Dobbie (Roy) Collier; and many nieces, nephews, dear friends and family. Mitch was an avid fisherman, traveler, and loved dining out at restaurants. He had a kind heart and always looked for ways he could help people. Mitch loved rooting for the Buckeyes, the Chill, and the Blue Jackets. He retired from the City of Columbus after 31 years. Mitch was avid in the church, and his faith meant a lot to him. Friends may call from 3 until time of service at 5 PM on Thursday, December 5 at the O.R. Woodyard South Chapel, 1346 S. High St. Pastor Steve Combs and Pastor Steve Palmer officiating.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 2, 2019
