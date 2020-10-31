1/1
Kurt U. Friday Jr., age 67, died unexpectedly October 27, 2020 in his home. He is survived by his wife of 44 yrs, Dorrie; son, Kurt; daughter, Katie; granddaughter, Valentina and brothers and sisters; Karen, Kendra, Kaleen, Karl, Kim and Kevin. Due to COVID, the Memorial Service will be private for the family. For the full obituary, please visit www.spencefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the American Heart Association.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
