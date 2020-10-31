Friday, Kurt
1953 - 2020
Kurt U. Friday Jr., age 67, died unexpectedly October 27, 2020 in his home. He is survived by his wife of 44 yrs, Dorrie; son, Kurt; daughter, Katie; granddaughter, Valentina and brothers and sisters; Karen, Kendra, Kaleen, Karl, Kim and Kevin. Due to COVID, the Memorial Service will be private for the family. For the full obituary, please visit www.spencefuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the American Heart Association
.