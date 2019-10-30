Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kurt Kaiser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kurt Kaiser

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kurt Kaiser Obituary
Kaiser, Kurt
Kurt E. Kaiser, formerly of Hilliard, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 26, at the James Cancer Hospital. He was 39. Kurt worked for many years as a skilled carpenter and brought those talents to production crews of Renaissance Festival sites all over the country. In 2013 he thru hiked the Appalachian Trail where he earned the trail name "Veto". Left to cherish his memory are his father, Bill (Susan); mother, Renee (Craig); stepfather, Allen Howe; sister, Erika; brother, Isaak; and nephew, Henri; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. Kurt had a kind, generous and gentle soul and will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kurt's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.