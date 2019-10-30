|
|
Kaiser, Kurt
Kurt E. Kaiser, formerly of Hilliard, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 26, at the James Cancer Hospital. He was 39. Kurt worked for many years as a skilled carpenter and brought those talents to production crews of Renaissance Festival sites all over the country. In 2013 he thru hiked the Appalachian Trail where he earned the trail name "Veto". Left to cherish his memory are his father, Bill (Susan); mother, Renee (Craig); stepfather, Allen Howe; sister, Erika; brother, Isaak; and nephew, Henri; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. Kurt had a kind, generous and gentle soul and will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 31, 2019