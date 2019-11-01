Home

Kurt Sexton


1937 - 2019
Kurt Sexton Obituary
Sexton, Kurt
1937 - 2019
Kurt Lee Sexton, age 82, of Columbus, OH, passed away at his residence on October 31, 2019. He was born on August 19, 1937 to the late Leroy and Marion (Karshner) Sexton in Columbus, OH. He was an avid Buckeye Fan, loved to fish, Florida and his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved playing practical jokes. Kurt is survived by his children, Debra J. Sexton, Tamra (Matt) Sprinkle, Kurt (Barbara) Sexton, Sandra (William) Johnson, Dawn M. (Norman) Hubbell, Trina Sexton, Craig Sexton, Cathy Sexton and Alan (Jennifer) Sexton; sister, Barbara Sexton; grandchildren, Eugene, Melissa, Jennifer, Misty, Whaylon, Dustyn, Schivaun, Jamie, David, Shelly, Kelly, Stormie, Betty, Amanda, Ashley, Tara, Rebecca, Avram and Olive; and 34 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Parkinson Foundation, 105 Park Dr., Columbus, OH 43209. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Go Bucks
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2019
