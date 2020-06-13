Kurtis Brooks
1945 - 2020
Kurtis R. Brooks, 74, lived a fulfilling life and passed away peacefully at home on June 12, 2020. He was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania to the late Howard and Tad Brooks. He graduated from Boardman High School Class of 1963 and from Youngstown State University with a BSBA degree. He was a parishioner of King Avenue United Methodist Church. He is survived by his partner of 26 years, Merlyn "Bud" Dixon; sons, Jamison and Jordan (Rachel); four grandchildren; siblings, Karen (Dan) Henderson and Keith (Julie) Brooks; and a niece and nephew and their children. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Alzheimer's Association Central Ohio Chapter 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215. To share online condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
