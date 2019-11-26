|
|
Christensen, Kyle
1964 - 2019
It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our son, brother and uncle, Kyle Foster Christensen. He was 54 years old. Kyle was born December 29, 1964 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. He lived there until 1972 when the family moved to Columbus, Ohio where Kyle spent the remaining years of his education. He graduated from Upper Arlington High School in 1983. Later, Kyle attended Arapahoe Community College in Littleton, Colorado. He eventually decided to concentrate on working in the construction industry using his skills of carpentry. He was a natural craftsman and did fine work always striving to achieve the highest levels of quality to meet his own standards. Kyle is survived by his mother, Lois Foster Leihgeber (Jim); father, Dean Christensen (Judy); sister, Kara Christensen Curran (Mike); brother, Erik Christensen (Cheryl); and nieces and nephews, Erik (Maeve), Laura (Scott), Hallie, Caroline (Matt), Alexander, Ansley and Emily; as well as grand-nieces, Mary Grace and Ro; and his grand-nephew, Brandt. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents Oscar and Charlotte Christensen and maternal grandparents Charlie and Belva Foster. Kyle loved the great outdoors and specifically the West. His life took him to live in many places there including Littleton, Aspen, Durango, Minturn and Red Cliff, Colorado; Boise, Idaho; Pinedale, Wyoming; and Bend, Oregon. Living in these places allowed him to enjoy skiing, hiking and simply being outside with his thoughts. Kyle was a loyal friend and family member. Many of his friends today have been friends since childhood. He loved his family, was proud of them and always wished he had more time with them. He had a special relationship with his Grandpa Oscar spending time with him over the years fishing, and later, joined by his dad and brother on the lakes of Wisconsin and in Canada, making fond memories for them all. He became a Master Angler in Manitoba, Canada by catching a record walleye. Kyle's passion was music of all kinds but particularly bluegrass and The Grateful Dead. He listened to music constantly at home or in his car and regularly attended live shows both well-known and more obscure. He enjoyed many years with his beloved dog Ursa who provided him with great love and companionship. Kyle enjoyed daily meditation and found it to be a peaceful, grounding practice that made him more thankful and aware of life's blessings. Given the opportunity to describe him since his passing, many have mentioned his gentle soul. He will be missed by so many. A Celebration of Life was held on Sunday, November 17. Many family members and friends attended to celebrate Kyle's life, enjoying music, prayers and memories. Because Kyle so appreciated God's wonders, donations in his memory may be made to The National Park Foundation at https://fundraise.nationalparks.org/Kyle-Christensen or a tribute donation to in Kyle's memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2019