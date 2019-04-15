Home

Kyle Richardson Obituary
Richardson, Kyle
1988 - 2019
Kyle A. Richardson, age 30, who was residing and working in Asheville, NC., died April 12, 2019 as a result of a work related accident. Kyle was a graduate of St. Francis DeSales High School. During his baseball years, he pitched a perfect game. He bowled a 300 in the State of Ohio Bowling Tournament during high school. Kyle was a very good artist and played the piano very well. He was avid OSU Buckeye and Cleveland Indian's fan. Preceded in death by paternal grandparents Dr. John W. and Mildred Richardson, maternal grandparents Everett and Patricia Andrews, first cousin J.R. Lynch. Survived by mother and step-father, Sally and Scott Ferriman; father and step-mother, John and Meg Richardson; siblings, Katy Richardson, Paul Richardson, and Evan Ferriman; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Family will receive friends Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., where service will be held Friday, April 19, 2019 at 10 a.m. Pastor Chip Heim officiating. Interment to follow at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. To sign and view Kyle's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019
