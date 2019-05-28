Vesper, Kyle

1992 - 2019

Kyle Robert Vesper, age 26, quietly passed away on Monday, May 27, after a 17-month long battle with brain cancer. He was at home surrounded by family, close friends and beloved golden retriever Webber. Born December 4, 1992 in Columbus, Ohio, Kyle graduated from Upper Arlington High School in 2011 and received his BS in Biochemistry from Denison University in 2015. He was enrolled in the OSU College of Veterinary Medicine at the time of his diagnosis. Kyle was an excellent student and athlete in high school and college with an additional love of music. At Denison he celebrated this love with his brothers in the esteemed A Cappella group The Denison Hilltoppers. Preceded in death by his mother Patricia Brown Vesper, grandparents Dr and Mrs Robert W Vesper and Charles Edwin Brown. Kyle was a member of First Community Church and had a passion for the outdoors, especially Camp Akita. He attended camp there from the time he was young, and served on the summer staff for several summers while in college. He is survived by his father, Dr. Richard Vesper; sisters, Tricia Collins (Rustin Nail), and Dr. Kelsey Walker (Scott); grandmother, Pat Brown; great-aunt, Nancy Snyder; his deeply loved nieces and nephews, Morgan, Michael, Maveric, Ella and Wyatt; many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Visitation will be held at Schoedinger Northwest Chapel, 1740 Zollinger Rd, from 5-8pm on Friday, May 31. Memorial Service will be held 2pm on Saturday, June 1 at the NORTH campus of First Community Church, 3777 Dublin Rd, Columbus, OH 43221. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.Schoedinger.com. Kyle will always be remembered as a genuine friend who gave of his time and abilities to anyone in his life. Memorial contributions may be sent to The Ohio State University Brain and Spine Center, c/o The James, 300 West 10th Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43210, or Camp Akita, c/o First Community Church, 3777 Dublin Rd, Columbus, OH 43221. PLEASE NOTE, THE SERVICE IS AT THE NORTH CAMPUS OF THE CHURCH. Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 29 to May 30, 2019