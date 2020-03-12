|
|
McCauley, Kyra
1958 - 2020
Kyra Lynn Kent McCauley, beloved wife, mother, and granny, age 61, passed away March 6, 2020. She was born on July 17, 1958. Kyra was a 1977 graduate of Marion Franklin. She is preceded in death by Ina and Wilard Kent, Joe and Randy Kent, father-in-law Jim "Fat Boy" McCauley. Survived by her husband, Samuel McCauley; son, Zachary; daughter, Kayla; grandsons, Traydon and Eathan McCauley; grandson, Ian Taylor; mother-in-law, Peggy McCauley; additional family, Tammy and Bill Van Dyke, Rodger Kent, Bonnie Adkins, Jim and Kim McCauley, Tom and Jonie McCauley; and many nieces and nephews. Kyra worked at GM for 13 years. In addition, she also worked at Allen Dairy Schmidt's Sausage Haus concession at Berliner and WYAA Ball Parks. Family will receive friends and family on Sunday, March 22, 2020 from 2-5PM at Moose Lodge at 1970 Schrock Road in Columbus.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 18, 2020