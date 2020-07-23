Johnson, L. Jackie
L. Jackie Johnson, age 85, of Sunbury, died Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Mount Carmel St. Ann's Hospital in Westerville. She was born on November 27, 1934 in Crum, WV to the late Henry and Lydia (Wilson) Williamson. Jackie graduated from Crum High School in West Virginia and had went on to work in an office environment most of her life. She was a member of the Church of God where she enjoyed singing in the choir. Jackie was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary at the church. In 1988 Jackie married Don Johnson and he preceded her in death on May 26, 1997. Survivors include 5 siblings, Beulah Perry, Lundy Williamson, Ben Williamson, John B. Williamson and Ernest Williamson; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Jackie was preceded in death by a sister Cassie Gill and brothers Carter, Wallace, Grayson, and Paul Williamson. A graveside service will take place on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10:30AM in the Marengo Cemetery. A live stream of Jackie's service will be available on www.facebook.com
/ Gompf-Funeral-Service-Live- 102406751405353. Those wishing to share a memory of Jackie or to express a condolence to the Johnson family may do so by visiting www.gompffh.com
.