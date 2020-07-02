1/
L. Jean (Brewer) McLane
1924 - 2020
McLane, L. Jean (Brewer)
1924 - 2020
L. Jean McLane, 95, passed away on July 1, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born on December 31, 1924, in Chauncey OH, to the late Arthur and Lucy (Law) Brewer. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband Raymond McLane, brother Bob (Betty "Teddy") Brewer, daughter-in-law Liz McLane and her grandson Michael Reynolds. Jean is survived by her children, Steve McLane and Sue (Jeff) Reynolds; grandchildren, John and Adam (Nell Selander) McLane, Lindsay (Mike) Hake; great-grandchildren, Haddie and Lennox Hake and Sally McLane; brothers, Jim (Naomi) and John (Kathleen) Brewer; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. Per Jean's request there will be no services. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to leave a special memory or condolence for the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to THE SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
