Ball, L. Louise
1927 - 2019
L. Louise Ball, age 91, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019 and joined her husband, Eugene. Member of Calvin Presbyterian Church. She was employed at Kohls for over 15 years. Preceded in death by husband Gene Ball, son Frank Earl, 2 sisters and 1 brother. Survived by daughters, Linda O'Connor, Christa (Bill) Payne, Roberta (Rodger) Thacker; son, Donald Ball; grandchildren, Douglas, Cathy (Mark), Dustin, Donny; great grandchildren, Haley, McKenzie, Brendon, Brayden, Payton, Gavin. Friends may call Wednesday 4-7 PM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., where funeral service will be held Thursday 11:30 AM. Pastor Dan Fox officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 11, 2019