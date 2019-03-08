Finton, L. Montene

1925 - 2019

L. Montene Finton, 94, of Columbus died Tuesday, March 5, 2019 and went to meet the Lord and live forever. She was born the first time on January 12, 1925 in Gaston, SC and born again in Christ in 1939 then in 1945 she moved to Columbus, Ohio and stayed the rest of her life. She is preceded in death by husband Clarence E. "Gene" Finton, parents Addie and Lela McIver, 4 brothers and 2 sisters. Montene is survived by several nieces and nephews. She was a member of Berean Bible Church for many years. Funeral Service will be held at 11 am Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME, 2383 N. High St., Columbus, where friends may call one hour prior to the service. Pastor Roger Vogel, officiating. Burial Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Berean Bible Church, 7541 Dublin Road, Dublin, OH 43017 in Montene's memory. Condolences may be left at www.RutherfordFuneralHomes.com Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary