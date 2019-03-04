|
|
Herriott, L. Pauline
1933 - 2019
L. Pauline (Straub) (Iddings) Herriott, age 85, at the Kobacker House, Sunday, February 24, 2019. Preceded in death by husband Ralph K. Iddings and Foster M. Herriott. Survived by son, Robert K. Iddings (Sue) of Delaware; daughters, Rebecca K. Squires (Frank) of Mount Vernon, Linda P. Andrix of Kettering, Patricia L. Gaines of Sunbury, Darlene K. Iddings of Columbus, Beverly A. Thompson, (Mark) of Johnstown; 11 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren. Survived by siblings, Virginia Gillespie, Lucy Phelan, Rita Schawe, Peggy Stranges and Daniel Straub. Predeceased by Laura Page. Pauline will be missed by family and friends. Pauline loved her family and also loved to tend to her flowers and enjoyed water aerobics. There will be a celebration of Pauline's life will be held 11AM Saturday, June 22, 2019, where her remains will be laid to rest at St. Joseph's Cemetery following a chapel service. Please visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2019