Ingram, La French
La French Ingram, 79, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 8, 2019 in Salisbury, Maryland. She was born October 30, 1939, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the oldest of a set of twin daughters to the late James Franklin and Ida La Blonde Lewis Ingram. Left to celebrate her life and rejoice in her memory are her twin sister, La Raeu Ingram (Herman) Franklin; nephew, Stephen L. Franklin of Salisbury, MD; devoted caregivers, Janie and Anthony Griffin; and a host of relatives and dear friends. Family, friends and others whose lives were touched by La French are invited to attend a "Celebration of Life" Saturday, June 29 at 11 a.m., at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 1775 West Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio, 43223. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service. Pastor Stanley K. Griffin will be the Eulogist.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from June 26 to June 28, 2019