Konar, Lachman1929 - 2020Lachman Konar, age 91, passed away on July 22, 2020. Preceded in death by his wife Jaya Konar, daughter Karunambika Konar, son Kumaran Konar, parents Karunaiappa and Kaliammal Konar and sister Nachamma Konar. He is survived by his son, Karthikeyan Konar; daughters and son-in-law, Radha and Rick White, Meekshi Konar and Vijaya Konar; brothers, Sundharam and Gopalan Konar; grandchildren, Chandini and Chandrika White. A private graveside service will be held on Friday, July 24 at New Temple Israel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to Promised Land Israel, P.O Box 297873, Columbus, Ohio 43229 online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com