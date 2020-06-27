Gill, Lacy

Lacy Conrad Gill, 93, departed from this life June 20, 2020. Born October 27, 1926, he was the son of Lester Lacy Gill and Elsie Hoke Gill of West Virginia. He was preceded in death by a brother Edward Gill and a sister Margaret (Gill) Childers. He is survived by Dorothy his wife of 71 years; a daughter, Lesley Phillips and husband, Dan; and grandsons, John Brenneman Gardiner III and Jason Conrad Gardiner. Lacy was a World War II Veteran of the US Navy and served aboard the USS Bremerton. He retired from the Defense Supply Center of Columbus. He was avid golfer and worked many years as a golf starter at the Jefferson Country Club in Blacklick. A memorial service celebrating both Lacy and Dorothy's life together will be held at some future date, when their combined ashes will be buried in West Virginia. Arrangements by Skunza Funeral Service, 5819 Emporium Square, Columbus, OH. 614-895-3200.



