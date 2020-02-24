|
|
Barrett, LaDonna
1922 - 2020
Ladonna Fern McElvain Barrett. Born November 10, 1922, Donna died February 22, 2020 as a result of kidney failure and several other persistent maladies. She graduated from Lexington, OH, high school in 1940 and Capital University in 1963, and taught early elementary grades in the Mansfield and Columbus school systems for more than 30 years. She is preceded in death by her parents Elbert and Pluma McElvain, husband Robert T. Barrett, infant daughter Cynthia and brother Gerald McElvain. Donna is survived by daughters, Kathy (Dr. Steven) Clymer of Bexley and Stephanie (Dr. Melvin) Butler of Waynesburg, PA; and sons, Dr. Timothy (Linda) Barrett of Pataskala and Roger (M. Barbara) Digel-Barrett of Etna Township near Pataskala; 10 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. A devout Christian from the age of 11, Donna is now free of earthly pain and resting in Jesus' arms. Funeral service Wednesday 2 PM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., where friends may call 1 hour prior to service. Interment Glen Rest Cemetery. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 25, 2020