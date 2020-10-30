1/
LaDonna Marie (Lawless) Wagstaff
Wagstaff, LaDonna Marie (Lawless)
1930 - 2020
LaDonna Marie (Lawless) Wagstaff, age 90, of Worthington and Grove City, peacefully passed away on October 27. 2020 at Heartland of Dublin. Preceded in death by husband David E. Wagstaff, parents Raymond M. and Dorothy (Holycross) Lawless and brothers Raymond B. and Donald L. Lawless. Survived by son, James Wagstaff (Ana); daughter, Linda (Wagstaff) Lombardo (Bob); grandchildren, Lyndsay Kincaid and David M. Wagstaff; great-grandchildren, Mariah and Tysen; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Lawless and Carla Wagstaff; brother-in-law, Paul Wagstaff; nieces, Susan Lawless and Amy Wagstaff; nephews, Thomas, Michael, Richard, and Jeffrey Lawless and Robert Wagstaff. Graduate of Worthington High School (1948) and attended The Ohio State University. Member of Grove City United Methodist Church and Eastern Star (Worthington). LaDonna was raised in Worthington on Hartford Street, growing up during the Great Depression and World War II. In high school she excelled at basketball, and was a representative at Buckeye Girls' State. LaDonna married David E. Wagstaff on December 13, 1952 at the Worthington Presbyterian Church. David and LaDonna were married for 59 years, until David's passing in 2012. LaDonna and David moved from Worthington to Grove City in 1955, where they raised their family, residing at their house on Richard Avenue for 57 years. Per LaDonna's wishes, there will be a graveside service only at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Worthington, Ohio, for family and friends who wish to pay their respects on November 3, 2020, at 1p.m. Contributions in her memory in lieu of flowers may be made to Grove City Methodist Church, 2650 Columbus Street or HospiceofCentralOhio.org website. Funeral Arrangements by RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High Street, Worthington, Ohio.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
