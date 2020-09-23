Sells, LaFaun
1940 - 2020
LaFaun Sells, 79, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2020. LaFaun was born on November 26, 1940 in Weeksbury, KY to the late Donald and Sheila (Maddaugh) Mullett. She was preceded in death by her husband Michael H. Sells, two brothers Gene and Murl Mullett and great-grandson Emery Harris. LaFaun loved her special times at the Reynoldsburg Senior Center (SCOR) playing bingo and euchre. She also took many trips traveling about in the world. LaFaun is survived by her children, Sean (Lisa) Sells, Ty (Cheryl) Sells and Sheila (Howard Bartlett) Baker. She is the loving grandmother of 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Her family will receive friends on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 11am-1pm at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main St. Reynoldsburg, OH 43068, where her funeral service will be held at 1pm with Deacon Joseph Lemay officiating. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorial messages may be sent to LaFaun's family and her memorial tribute video may be viewed by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com
