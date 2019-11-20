Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Church of God
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
First Church of God
3480 Refugee Road
View Map
Lafayette "Boston" Westbrook


1982 - 2019
Lafayette "Boston" Westbrook Obituary
Westbrook, Lafayette "Boston"
1982 - 2019
Lafayette Romell "Boston" Westbrook, Jr., a loving father, brother, and son, passed unexpectedly in Columbus, Wednesday, November 13, 2019. He was born September 19, 1982 in Columbus, Ohio, to Regina and Lafayette Romell Westbrook, Sr. If there are givers and takers in this world, Boston was certainly the former. Whether on the football field, on the drums, behind the mic, or in his culinary pursuits, growing up and into adulthood, he shared his talent and creativity with everyone around him. A comedian at heart, there were always two things you could rely on Boston for: a good laugh and a good meal. He had a habit of making sure that those around him were well-fed and thoroughly entertained. His humor could bring even the most serious to belly-aching, tear-inducing laughter. All of it was couched in an undeniable intelligence that, at times, seemed to sneak up on its witness provoking him or her to think about the way they looked at the world. Lyrical by nature, Boston had a way with words and enjoyed songwriting, poetry, a good conversation, and frequently delivering a lecture to anyone patient enough to listen. His charisma was unmatched and his fun-loving spirit was contagious. Boston attended Millersburg Military Institute in Kentucky and East High School in Columbus, Ohio, where he was a member of the ROTC. He received his high school diploma from an adult program in 2001. Always on the move and meticulously dressed, Boston lived life on his own terms and in his own way, but there were five humans for whom he would pause. His children, Tre, Jayon, Sarai, Rai'Jon, and Gabe, were his favorite people, and family was above all when it came to how he viewed the world. Boston loved God and publicly and privately appreciated the time he was given on this earth. He was special, and he was loved. Boston is survived by his parents, Lafayette R. Westbrook, Sr. and Regina Westbrook; five children, Lafayette "Tre", Jayon, Sarai, Rai'Jon, and Gabriel; co-parent and friend, Pearleen Thomas; sisters, Brittany Westbrook, Brooklyn (DeLorean) Hamilton, and Shikira Jacobs; nephew, Kimm DeLorean "KD" Hamilton; grandmother, Bishop A.S. Yancy; nearly fifty first cousins; and a host of aunts, uncles, family, and friends. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Deane Kathleen Keene, and his paternal grandfather Lawyer Westbrook, Jr. Celebration of Life 11am Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at First Church of God, 3480 Refugee Road, where the family will receive friends from 10am until start of service. Interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Garden. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. Visit "Boston's" online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 23, 2019
