Burtts, Lamar
1937 - 2019
Lamar Burtts, 81, passed away Aug. 9, 2019. He was preceded in death by mother, Edna (Burtts) Goss; grandparents, Leroy and Molly Burtts. Lamar is survived by siblings, Geraldine (Norman) Hill, Virginia (Earl) Henderson, and Leroy Goss; step-daughters, Katrina Miller and Lonessa Mills; special friends, Jim and Barb Cassady. Lamar was born in Douglasville, GA, and lived in Decatur, GA until the age of 16, when he moved to Columbus, OH. He attended East High School, and upon graduation, went to serve his country in the United States Air Force. On Jan. 31, 2001, he retired from COTA after 36 years of service. Lamar enjoyed family reunions and loved horses. Visitation Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 from 11am until the time of Funeral Service at 12pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Interment to follow at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, OH. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 11, 2019