Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lamar Burtts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lamar Burtts

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lamar Burtts Obituary
Burtts, Lamar
1937 - 2019
Lamar Burtts, 81, passed away Aug. 9, 2019. He was preceded in death by mother, Edna (Burtts) Goss; grandparents, Leroy and Molly Burtts. Lamar is survived by siblings, Geraldine (Norman) Hill, Virginia (Earl) Henderson, and Leroy Goss; step-daughters, Katrina Miller and Lonessa Mills; special friends, Jim and Barb Cassady. Lamar was born in Douglasville, GA, and lived in Decatur, GA until the age of 16, when he moved to Columbus, OH. He attended East High School, and upon graduation, went to serve his country in the United States Air Force. On Jan. 31, 2001, he retired from COTA after 36 years of service. Lamar enjoyed family reunions and loved horses. Visitation Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 from 11am until the time of Funeral Service at 12pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Interment to follow at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, OH. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lamar's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now