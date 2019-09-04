|
|
Broomfield Sr., Lamont
1977 - 2019
Lamont Broomfield Sr., age 41. Sunrise September 10, 1977 and Sunset August 24, 2019. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Friday, September 6, 2019 at Springhill Baptist Church, 2000 E. 17th Ave., 43219. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the BROOMFIELD Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 5, 2019