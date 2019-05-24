Home

Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
6710 Swauger Valley Road
Minford, OH 45653-0152
(740 820-2331
Calling hours
Sunday, May 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, May 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Lana Prince Obituary
Prince, Lana
1942 - 2019
Lana Prince, 76, of Lucasville, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 in Kissimmee, Florida. Born December 17, 1942 in Wayland, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Garvis G. and Naomi (Gearheart) Turner, she was a graduate of Stockdale High School, and was a retired custodian for Hilliard City Schools. She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Kelly and Donna Prince of Orlando, Florida; a granddaughter, Kira Prince; and three sisters, Linda Vulgamore, Judy (Harry) Steel, Jr. and Flo Turner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband John Frederick "Fred" Prince, on May 14, 2008, who she married on April 25, 1963 in Franklin County, Ohio, a son Kevin Lee Prince on February 12, 2014, and a brother Billy Tom Turner in infancy. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Jim Jenkins officiating. Burial will be in Salisbury Cemetery near Stockdale. Friends may call at the funeral home from noon-2 p.m. Sunday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VITAS Hospice, 3700 Commerce Blvd., Suite 200, Kissimmee, Florida 34741. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 25, 2019
