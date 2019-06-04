|
Gaskalla, Lanny
1937 - 2019
Lanny Gaskalla, passed away on June 3, 2019. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on September 19, 1937 to John and Eunice (Grandy) Gaskalla. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Carol Gaskalla, nee Simpson; children, Lana Gaskalla, Dan (Carla) Gaskalla; grandchildren, Stephanie Gaskalla, Kevin (Jennifer) Gaskalla; great granddaughter, Nora Grace; and sister, Mary Jo Gaskalla. Friends may call Saturday, June 8, from 1-2pm followed by a memorial service officiated by Rev. Robin Weier at HILL FUNERAL HOME, 220 S. State St., Westerville, OH. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Nationwide Children's Hospital or .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 5, 2019