Caliman Funeral Services
3700 Refugee Road
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 338-1965
LaRhonda Cook


1969 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
LaRhonda Cook Obituary
Cook, LaRhonda
LaRhonda "Sissy" Cook, passed back into the loving arms of Jesus on Monday, May 27, 2019. She was a faithful member of New Birth Christian Ministries for 15 years until returning back to her beginnings at the Apostolic Chrisitian Church of Christ in 2018, to continue the work that her parents started. Preceded in death by her devoted husband Ronald D. Cook and her loving parents Bishop Arden and Mother Ruby Dennis. Survived by daughters, Whitley, Brittany, Brooklynn, Roni and Sherra; grandchildren, Nalah and Kobe; sisters, Melissa (Shawn) and Carol (Todd); a host of nieces and nephews, godchildren and friends. Service of Memory Tuesday 11am, New Birth Christian Ministries, 3475 Refugee Rd., where the family will receive friends Monday 6-8pm and Tuesday 10am until the time of the service. Bishop Kenneth E. Moore, Sr., officiating. Arrangements entrusted to CALIMAN FUNERAL SERVICES. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. WWW.CALIMANFUNERALSERVICES.COM
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 1, 2019
