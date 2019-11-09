Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Larry A. Harrison


1939 - 2019
Harrison, Larry A.
1939 - 2019
Larry A. Harrison, 80, passed away on November 8, 2019. He was born on July 15, 1939 in Gallipolis, OH. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lowell and Anna Harrison, siblings, Phil, Marianne, Randall, Galen, Gaynord, Gary, grandsons, Nick and Austin. Surviving family includes loving wife of 59 years, Carolyn, children, Dean (Pam) Harrison, Greg Harrison, Juliann Harrison Gray, grandchildren, Zach (Brittany), Tyler, Chris (Katelin), Kaylyn, Megan, great-grandchildren, Zachary, Hadlee, Matthew, Kaden, Kamilah, Kaige and Brandon. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 12-2pm, Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH, where a memorial service will begin at 2pm. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 11, 2019
