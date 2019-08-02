Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Smyers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry A. Smyers


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry A. Smyers Obituary
Smyers, Larry A.
1946 - 2019
Larry, having received last rites, was taken home in God's loving arms on August 1, 2019 after a battle with cancer. Larry Andrew Smyers was born in Columbus, OH on June 10, 1946 to Helen Smyers who painfully gave him up for adoption. He was lovingly adopted and nurtured by Melvin and Elizabeth Smyers. Larry was preceded in death by his biological mother, parents, grandparents, sister Bonita Harris, brother-in-law David Lucarelli, infant son Melvin Gilbert Smyers and wife Elizabeth Mackert Smyers. He is survived by sisters, Leslie Lucarelli, Melvine (Daniel) Harris; brother-in-law, James Harris; brother, Tom (Thalia) Brown; aunt, Clara Stoltz-White; many nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews, and numerous cousins. Visitation will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 from 2-3 pm with a celebration of life to directly follow at 3 pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH 43123. Private inurnment will be at a later date. While flowers are appreciated, donations may be made to The or in Larry's name. The family requests that you please hug a loved one and take the time to tell them how much they mean to you. Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now