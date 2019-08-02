|
|
Smyers, Larry A.
1946 - 2019
Larry, having received last rites, was taken home in God's loving arms on August 1, 2019 after a battle with cancer. Larry Andrew Smyers was born in Columbus, OH on June 10, 1946 to Helen Smyers who painfully gave him up for adoption. He was lovingly adopted and nurtured by Melvin and Elizabeth Smyers. Larry was preceded in death by his biological mother, parents, grandparents, sister Bonita Harris, brother-in-law David Lucarelli, infant son Melvin Gilbert Smyers and wife Elizabeth Mackert Smyers. He is survived by sisters, Leslie Lucarelli, Melvine (Daniel) Harris; brother-in-law, James Harris; brother, Tom (Thalia) Brown; aunt, Clara Stoltz-White; many nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews, and numerous cousins. Visitation will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 from 2-3 pm with a celebration of life to directly follow at 3 pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH 43123. Private inurnment will be at a later date. While flowers are appreciated, donations may be made to The or in Larry's name. The family requests that you please hug a loved one and take the time to tell them how much they mean to you. Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019