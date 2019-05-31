|
Aguirre, Larry
Larry P Aguirre, 62, of Columbus, Ohio, passed on May 30, 2019. Retired from the U.S. Army in 1997. Also retired from American Electric Power. Preceded in death by parents Pete Aguirre and Alyce Chavez, siblings Ron Farnum, Regina Curtis, and Richard Aguirre, and brother-in-law and best friend Richard Cash. Survived by wife, Sharlene (York) Aguirre; son, Christopher (James) Aguirre; daughter, Tabatha (Cliff) Fraley; grandsons, Cliff, Carsen and Caleb Fraley; siblings, Dan (Larona) Farnum, Yolanda (Mary Gay) Farnum, Patsy (Stephen) Palmer, Zuzzette (Ruben) Nieto, Lisa (Refugio) Murgas; sisters-in-law, Sharon Cash, Marlena Hackney, Darlene (Tom) Byrd, Dorinda (Roy) McDowell; as well as, numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life and Honor Guard will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Pancreatic Cancer Research or Hospice in memory of Larry. Morris Sons Funeral Home in Fairborn is honored to serve the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.morris-sons.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 2, 2019