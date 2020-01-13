Home

Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
Larry Anderson


1946 - 2020
Larry Anderson Obituary
Anderson, Larry
1946 - 2020
Larry Floyd Anderson passed away January 11, 2020 at the age of 73. Larry was a graduate of Whitehall Yearling High School, a Marine Corps Veteran, and a retiree of the U.S. Postal Service. He loved listening to his Oldies record collection, football (Go Bucks!) and his family. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Minnie Anderson, sister, Betty Williamson, nieces, Cara and Angie Williamson. He is survived by his sons, Brad (Ashley) Anderson, Kevin Anderson; grandchildren Chloe, Joshua, Tyler, Milo and Cora; brothers, Robert (Pam) Anderson, Joseph Anderson; sister, Kathy Justice; along with several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Wednesday 6-8 PM EVANS FUNERAL HOME 4171 E. Livingston Ave. where funeral service will be held Thursday 11:00 AM. Interment Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 14, 2020
