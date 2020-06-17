Lamp, Larry B.
Larry B. Lamp, age 71, passed away unexpectedly June 14, 2020. Born in Columbus, Ohio on February 18, 1949 to the late Lawrence and Ruth Lamp. Veteran of the United States Army having served in Vietnam where he was awarded a Purple Heart. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Kevin. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Stephanie (Forrester) Lamp; children, Martin (Stephanie) Lamp, David Lamp and Lauren Lamp; grandchildren, Andrew Lawrence Lamp and Mitchell Koehler Lamp; sisters, Sandra (William) Bartolovich and Marion Reda. The family will have a Funeral Mass for Larry at Christ the King Church, 2777 East Livingston Ave, on Friday, June 19 at 10am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Central Ohio Diabetes Association, 1699 West Mound Street, Columbus, Ohio 43223. Funeral Arrangements completed by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 4661 Kenny Road. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.