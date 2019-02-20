|
|
Beal, Larry
1947 - 2019
Larry S. Beal, Sr., age 72, of Columbus, joined the Lord Saturday, February 16, 2019. Born January 22, 1947, he was a 1965 graduate of Madison H.S. in Mansfield, and was retired from Carpenters Local #200, Columbus City Schools, and The Ohio State University. Larry is well known for his infectious passion for serving people and doing his part to further God's Kingdom. Survived by children, Larry (Robyn) Beal, Jr., Teresa Beal; grandchildren, Kourtney (Jake) McMillen, Tyler Richardson, Mackenzie Beal, Evan Beal; step-son, Marty (Holly) Evaline, and children, Emaleigh, Ashley, Ethan, and Caden; sister, Linda Broadnax; brother, Phillip Beal; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by sisters Joyce Dimperio, Patricia Dorner, and Tamara Lichtle. Family, friends, and others whose lives Larry touched are invited to "X Church", 11573 Lithopolis Rd NW, Lithopolis, from 5-7pm on Friday, February 22, 2019. Larry's celebration of life will start at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to "Furniture Bank of Central Ohio"; an organization near and dear to his heart. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2019