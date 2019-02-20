Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
X Church
11573 Lithopolis Rd NW
Lithopolis, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
X Church
11573 Lithopolis Rd NW
Lithopolis, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Beal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Beal


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Larry Beal Obituary
Beal, Larry
1947 - 2019
Larry S. Beal, Sr., age 72, of Columbus, joined the Lord Saturday, February 16, 2019. Born January 22, 1947, he was a 1965 graduate of Madison H.S. in Mansfield, and was retired from Carpenters Local #200, Columbus City Schools, and The Ohio State University. Larry is well known for his infectious passion for serving people and doing his part to further God's Kingdom. Survived by children, Larry (Robyn) Beal, Jr., Teresa Beal; grandchildren, Kourtney (Jake) McMillen, Tyler Richardson, Mackenzie Beal, Evan Beal; step-son, Marty (Holly) Evaline, and children, Emaleigh, Ashley, Ethan, and Caden; sister, Linda Broadnax; brother, Phillip Beal; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by sisters Joyce Dimperio, Patricia Dorner, and Tamara Lichtle. Family, friends, and others whose lives Larry touched are invited to "X Church", 11573 Lithopolis Rd NW, Lithopolis, from 5-7pm on Friday, February 22, 2019. Larry's celebration of life will start at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to "Furniture Bank of Central Ohio"; an organization near and dear to his heart. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.