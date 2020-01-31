Home

Larry H. Billingsley, age 64, resident of Hudson, NH, passed away suddenly at his home on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Larry was the loving husband of Sheryl Ward Billingsley for 43 years and dedicated father of Antoinette (Jerod) Burton; Lloyd and Megan Billingsley. Additionally survived by three grandchildren, Andrew, Justin and Madeline; brother, Jerry (Samantha) Thompson of Nashua; sisters, Victoria Nance and Leesa (Leonard) Franklin of OH; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Lloyd and Nadine Mingus, and brother Steven Billingsley. Family and friends may pay respects at Gate City Church, 43 Main St, Nashua, NH on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 1-3pm, where services will begin at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gate City Church with "Billingsley Memorial Fund" on memo line. For online condolences, please visit www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 2, 2020
