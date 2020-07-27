1/1
Larry Black
1945 - 2020
Larry J. Black was born at home in Fairfield County, Ohio on March 13, 1945 on his Father's birthday. He attended Canal Winchester School for all twelve years graduating in 1963. He played Football, Basketball and Baseball lettering in all of those sports. He was Student Council President his Senior year. He grew up attending Marcy Trinity Lutheran Church in Marcy, Ohio. He attended Ohio University and graduated from Franklin University in 1978. He served in the United States Army 1965 – 1968 being stationed in Thailand, Okinawa and stateside. He worked for Winchester Farm Sausage, Lancaster Glass and then spent over 37 years at Motorists Mutual Insurance. Larry was a former member and officer of the Northland Jaycees. He was an OHSAA licensed Basketball Official for 25 years and Softball Umpire over 20 years having the privilege to work State Tournament finals in Softball. He belonged to the Central Ohio Basketball Officials Association and the Delaware Basketball Official Association serving a term as President. He was a member of the Hub of Ohio Softball Umpires Association and served as Secretary-Treasurer for several years. For OHSAA, he was an Assigner and Observer. He was to be inducted into the OHSAA Umpires Hall of Fame in 2020, but due to COVID-19, it will be 2021. Larry enjoyed coaching softball for many teams but especially Westerville South with his friend Jerry Kelbley. Larry worked as an usher at Ohio State Football games for over forty years; the last several as superintendent of all the ushers in the South Stadium. He was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Mary Black, brother-in-law Waldo Swoyer, brother-in-law Terry Artis and sister-in-law Linda Walker. His family includes his wife of 47 years, Sharon; sons, Steve (Jodie) Hrinko and Mike (Jenni) Black; grandchildren, Justin, Anna and Aiden; sister, Connie Swoyer and brother-in-law, James A. Walker; nieces and nephews, Stacey Williamson (Greg), Valerie Agle (Larry), Melody Foster (Sam), Stacy Raynor (Charles), Bubby Walker (Lori) and Rusty Walker; and many additional cousins. Family and friends may visit 5-8Pm on Wednesday, July 29, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110. A funeral liturgy officiated by Fr. Demetrios Gardikes, Fr. Christopher Zaferes and Fr. John Stavropoulos will begin at 10am with one hour prior of visitation from 9-10am Thursday, July 30, at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 555 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME
JUL
30
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral
JUL
30
Liturgy
10:00 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral
